Cabinet approves country’s first-ever National Space Policy

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the federal cabinet has approved the country’s first-ever National Space Policy.

Speaking at a press conference alongside caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan explained that the approved policy established the framework for utilising Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communication satellites.

This authorisation allowed private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space programme, he added.

The minister highlighted that this development signified a crucial moment for Pakistan’s space programme, as it enables enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

The approval of the National Space Policy is expected to facilitate improved telecommunications services, fostering advancements in connectivity and information dissemination across the country.

He mentioned that the policy had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over three months, ensuring a balanced approach to facilitate private companies.

The minister disclosed that the federal cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA) – an agency dedicated to investigating cybercrime – taking over the mandate that was previously with the FIA.

He said the federal cabinet also approved the establishment of a telecom tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to telecom. The tribunal, he said, would have specialised individuals with knowledge of information, telecom and policy.