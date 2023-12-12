Gold rates decline by Rs1,800 per tola

Business Business Gold rates decline by Rs1,800 per tola

Gold rates decline by Rs1,800 per tola

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 18:43:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs213,600 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs215,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs183,128 from Rs184,671 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs167,867 from Rs169,282, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and 2,229.08, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,005 from $.2,018, the association reported.

