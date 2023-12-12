SNGPL severs 124 connections over violations

Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 18:13:41 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In the ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, the SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, disconnecting another 124 connections while 349 under-billing cases were processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections for illegal use of gas while another 15 on the use of a compressor and three under-billing cases have been processed.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs0.56 million against gas theft and under-billing cases. The regional team of Rawalpindi disconnected 2 connections on the illegal use of gas. The regional team of Islamabad disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas. In Multan 5 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas,136 under-billing cases have been processed and an amount of Rs 0.226 million was booked against billing and gas theft cases.

The team of Sheikhupura disconnected 37 connections on illegal use of gas,41 under-billing cases have been processed, and a fine of Rs 5.378 million was imposed against gas pilferers. In Sargodha 3 connections were disconnected with the use of a compressor.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 36 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas an amount of Rs 0.6793 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged one FIR against gas pilfrers.In Mardan 30 under-billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 0.05 million against gas pilferers.

The team of Bahawalpur disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas, and 133 under-billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 0.1321 against gas theft and under-billing cases.

In Sahiwal, two connections were disconnected for the illegal use of gas while another one for the use of a compressor. In Faisalabad two connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas,6 billing cases have been processed and an amount of Rs 0.05 million booked against gas theft cases.