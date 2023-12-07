Strategy being devised to increase exports: Gohar Ejaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interim Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday the industrialists were taken on-board to devise a comprehensive strategy to enhance exports.

He said the country’s GDP was required to increase from $350 billion to $1,000 billion.

Ejaz said a meeting of textile and non-textile sectors had also been called on Friday.

The minister highlighted the recommendation and five-year plan of all the sectors would be presented to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).



