Small-cap trading on London stock market hit by outages Reuters

Business Business Small-cap trading on London stock market hit by outages Reuters

Small-cap trading on London stock market hit by outages Reuters

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 18:25:31 PKT

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Trading in small company shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L) was halted twice on Tuesday due to outages, the second time in less than two months that dealing in such shares has been disrupted.

Trading was temporarily stopped twice on the FTSE small cap index (.FTSC), affecting hundreds of stocks including Tullow Oil (TLW.L), CMC Markets (CMCX.L) and Marston's (MARS.L).

"We are still investigating an issue," LSEG said in a notice published on its website at 1123 GMT, around one hour after resolving an earlier outage.

It added at 1243 GMT: "Impacted securities are now in regular trading".

FTSE 100 (.FTSE), FTSE 250 (.FTMC) and International Order Book securities - shares listed in London by overseas companies - continued to trade normally, the exchange said.

An LSEG spokesperson did not comment beyond the notice.

On Oct. 19, the LSEG also reported disruption to trading in smaller stocks due to an outage caused by a technical problem.

In 2019, the exchange suffered an almost two-hour outage that hit FTSE 100 and midcap stocks, which LSEG said was caused by a “technical software issue”.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.

Shares in LSEG, which trade on the FTSE 100, were last down 0.7%, compared with a 0.6% fall on the blue-chip index.