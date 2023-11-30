216 illegal gas connections cut, Rs69m fine imposed on violators

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 216 connections.

More than 287 under-billing cases were proceeded against and a substantial fine of Rs69 million was imposed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 38 connections for illegal gas use, along with 14 connections using compressors.

Multan witnessed the disconnection of four connections for illegal gas use, processing 109 under-billing cases, and levying a fine of Rs0.14 million against the under-billing.

In Sheikhupura, 43 connections were disconnected for illegal use, five for compressor use, and 46 under-billing cases were processed, resulting in a fine of Rs4.52 million.

Peshawar and Karak reported 62 disconnections for direct and illegal gas use. Three FIRs were lodged against the gas pillagers.

In Bahawalpur, 13 connections were disconnected while the crackdown was extended to Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Sialkot.