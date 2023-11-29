Surge in global market reflects steep rise in local gold prices

Business Business Surge in global market reflects steep rise in local gold prices

Surge in global market reflects steep rise in local gold prices

Follow on Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 19:21:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News – The global uptick in gold price has reverberated in Pakistan, causing as substantial surge in the precious metal’s value.

In the international market, the gold per ounce spiked by $29 to reach $2062.

Correspondingly, in Pakistan, the prices of gold per tola witnessed a remarkable increase of Rs2,600, with the cost per 10gms rising by 2,229.

Consequently, local exchange markets now depict gold prices at Rs2,21,000 per tola and Rs198,472 per 10grams.

Read also: Surge in global market reflects steep rise in local gold prices

This significant jump prompts attention to the evolving dynamics of the gold market, impacting both local and international economies.