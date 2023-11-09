IMF demands Pakistan to impose taxes on retailers, real estates and agri income

Business Business IMF demands Pakistan to impose taxes on retailers, real estates and agri income

IMF demands Pakistan to impose taxes on retailers, real estates and agri income

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 22:12:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The IMF has sought imposition of taxation on retailers, agricultural income and the real estates in Pakistan.

As per the sources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made a plan for the current financial year and would share it with the IMF for the consideration.

The fund wanted to compensate the revenue shortfall after bringing the sectors under tax net while the fund also rejected the plan to fixed taxation on the real estate sector, instructing the provinces to draw a timeline to bring the agricultural sector in tax net.

The fund has been briefed about the current taxation policies while the IMF demanded achievement of the financial year’s target in any case.

The sectors where the tax collection is low, full tax be collected from the sector, the agencies instructed.

