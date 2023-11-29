Govt initiates probe into income tax records of wealthy class

ISLAMABA (Dunya News) – The government has opted to scrutinise the income tax records of the wealthy class of the country.

Sources reveal an ongoing effort to compile data from influential associations, including those representing industries, lawyers and doctors.

The comprehensive data collection involves verifying ID-card numbers and cross referencing mobile numbers of members within these major associations.

The investigative process is set to leverage PRAL and NADRA data, making a strategic initiative to bring the wealthy segments into the tax net.

This proactive step aims to ensure a fair and robust taxation system, promoting financial transparency and accountability.