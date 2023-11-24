Cabinet greenlights historic $10billion Kuwaiti investment in Pakistan
Business
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a significant development, the caretaker federal cabinet, led by Prime Minister Anwarrul Haq Kakar, approved on Friday Kuwit’s groundbreaking $10billion investment in Pakistan.
The supervisory Federal cabinet endorsed seven agreements with Kuwait, focusing on sector vital for Pakistan’s development – water resources, menials, and food security.
The decision allows approvals from both the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs and Economic Coordination Committee earlier this month.
The substantial investment signals a boost to Pakistan’s economic landscape, fostering collaboration between the two nations.
The move underscores the shared commitment to advocating strategic partnership for mutual prosperity.