Cabinet greenlights historic $10billion Kuwaiti investment in Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 19:13:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a significant development, the caretaker federal cabinet, led by Prime Minister Anwarrul Haq Kakar, approved on Friday Kuwit’s groundbreaking $10billion investment in Pakistan.

The supervisory Federal cabinet endorsed seven agreements with Kuwait, focusing on sector vital for Pakistan’s development – water resources, menials, and food security.

The decision allows approvals from both the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs and Economic Coordination Committee earlier this month.

The substantial investment signals a boost to Pakistan’s economic landscape, fostering collaboration between the two nations.

The move underscores the shared commitment to advocating strategic partnership for mutual prosperity.

