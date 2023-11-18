Pakistan forms advisory council to formulate robust industrial policy

Thrilled to lead this initiative as the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry, says Gohar Ejaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – The federal government has constituted the “Industrial Advisory Council (IAC)” to formulate a robust industrial policy.

The Industries and Production Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the council will be headed by Minister for Industries and Production Gohar Ejaz.

It includes representatives from private and public sectors. The members from the private sector include Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, Muhammad Ali Tabba, Waqar Ahmed Malik, Abdul Samad Dawood, Raza Mansha, Shahzad Asghar Ali, Samir Chinoy, Amir Fayyaz Sheikh, Shahbaz Yaseen Malik, Ahsan Bashir, Syed Haider Ali and Farooq Naseem.

The members from the public sector include additional secretary (Incharge), I&P Division, Finance Division secretary, Commerce Division secretary, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, all chief secretaries of the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, joint secretary (IF), I&P Division has been named as secretary committee.

Gohar Ejaz has expressed excitement on the formation of the advisory council. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Together, we will be formulating a robust industrial policy that will drive economic growth and development. Thrilled to lead this initiative as the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry. Let's chart a path towards a prosperous future!”

