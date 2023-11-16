Govt set to increase gas price next year

Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 19:24:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is all set to increase the gas prices in 2024 amid the major energy policy shift conveyed to the IMF.

Interim Finance Minister Dr Shamashad outlined the ongoing fiscal strategy, with decision pending on additional taxes for the sectors like real estates.

Priority is given to the achievement of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenue target of Rs9,415 billion.

The issuance of a $1.5billion international bonds is deferred until an agreement with the IMF enhances the country’s rating.

Dr Shamsahd highlighted the potential support, including $2billion from the World Bank and $1billion from various other developmental banks,

While highlighting the economic improvements, she emphasized the need of continuing the IMF programme for a sustainable progress, making the completion of the $3billion programme a key objective.