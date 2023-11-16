34 factories sealed during anti-smog drive

FAISALABAD (APP) - Assistant Director Environment Atif Imran said on Thursday that 34 industrial units were sealed, 20 were served warning notices, 43 owners were booked and a Rs 3.9 million fine was imposed on various others during the inspection of 126 small and large industrial units in the district during the last two weeks.

He said the anti-smog squads were conducting raids at industrial units, brick kilns, and rural areas, besides checking of fitness of big and small vehicles to minimise air pollution.

He said that a total of 169 brick kilns were checked, out of which 60 were sealed, 40 were served warnings, 69 owners were booked and a fine of Rs 5.4 million was imposed.

In a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, the fitness of 696 buses, trucks, vans, cars, and rickshaws was checked during the period and 150 challans of vehicles were issued to drivers besides imposition of Rs 238,000 fine on them, he said.

A vehicle was also impounded and cases were registered against 9 others. The assistant director requested citizens to avoid burning the residue of crops and garbage to prevent air pollution.