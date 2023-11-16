Live
CWC 2023
2nd Semi-Final
2nd Semi-Final
01:30 PM PKT
212/10 (49.4 ov)
SA
vs
AUS
*5/0 (0.5 ov)
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Israel claims control of Gaza port, calls for further evacuations in south

In-focus

Gold prices continue to soar

Gold prices continue to soar

Business

Gold prices continue to soar

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of gold continues to soar across the country as the prices of the metal increased by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.

The All Pakistan Gem and Jewllers’ Association said the gold price per tola touched Rs 214,800.

Read more: Gold prices go up 

Similarly, the ten-gram gold prices also increased by Rs1,714 after which the prices touched to Rs184,156 while the gold prices in the international market stood at $1988 after an increase of$23 per ounce.

 

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News