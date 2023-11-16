Gold prices continue to soar

Business Business Gold prices continue to soar

Gold prices continue to soar

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 17:56:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of gold continues to soar across the country as the prices of the metal increased by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.

The All Pakistan Gem and Jewllers’ Association said the gold price per tola touched Rs 214,800.

Read more: Gold prices go up

Similarly, the ten-gram gold prices also increased by Rs1,714 after which the prices touched to Rs184,156 while the gold prices in the international market stood at $1988 after an increase of$23 per ounce.