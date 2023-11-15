Gold prices up third consecutive days

Wed, 15 Nov 2023 17:31:30 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan as the prices moves up even today by Rs2,000 per tola of the metal.

As per All Pakistan Gem and Jewelers Association, the gold prices per tola touched to record breaking Rs214,800 in the countries’ markets. Similarly, the prices of 10-gram gold increased by Rs714 and settled at Rs184,156.

The gold prices in the international increased to $1988 after an increase of $23 per ounce.

