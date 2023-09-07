Price of gold fell the second day in a row

07 September,2023 05:48 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) Due to the decrease in the price of gold in the world market, the prices of metal in Pakistan also decreased.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $5 to $1921, but in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola of Rs5,800 and the price of 10-grams of gold recorded a big decrease of Rs4 957.

Due to the decrease in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets has increased to Rs216, 500 and the prices of 10-gram gold prices reached Rs185614.



