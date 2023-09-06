Gold price sees a massive fall

Gold price sees a massive fall

Price of gold in local markets set at Rs222,300 per tola

06 September,2023 07:52 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Due to the fall in gold prices in the world market, the gold prices in Pakistan fell to a record low.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $5 to $1926, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs10,500 and the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs9002.

Due to a big reduction in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets are set at Rs 222,300, while the price of gold per 10 grams are Rs 190,586.

