Gold price sees a massive fall
Business
Price of gold in local markets set at Rs222,300 per tola
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Due to the fall in gold prices in the world market, the gold prices in Pakistan fell to a record low.
In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $5 to $1926, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs10,500 and the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs9002.
Read More:Gold shines as price increases by Rs2,900 per tola
Due to a big reduction in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets are set at Rs 222,300, while the price of gold per 10 grams are Rs 190,586.