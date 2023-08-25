Gold glitters as per tola touches Rs2,35,500 mark

Global market witnesses rise of $4 per ounce in price of gold, driving new valuation to $1919

25 August,2023 08:16 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The prices of gold per tola Friday witnessed a substantial increase across the country.

Reports showed the global market witnessed a noteworthy rise of $4 per ounce in the price of gold, driving the new valuation to $1919.

The impact of this international upswing in prices reverberated across domestic bullion markets, causing a notable price hike in cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The prices of gold per tola rocketed by Rs2900, touching Rs 2,35,500.

At the same time, the price of ten grams of gold also surged by Rs2486, causing the new rate to touch a value of Rs2,01,930.