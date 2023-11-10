PSX achieves another milestone, crosses 55,000 barrier in early trade

The KSE-100 index struck a high of 55,253 points, rising more than 800 points or 1.51 percent

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) set a new record as it crossed 55,000 barrier for the first time in the country's history on Friday morning.

A post on the PSX website said the KSE-100 index struck a high of 55,253 points, rising more than 800 points or 1.51 percent from the previous close of 54,261.42.

At the start of trading on last day of the current business week, the market extended gains as investors continued to put money on stakes “due to positive economic indications”.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Arif Habib Limited noted that the index was trading at an “all-time high”.

On the other hand, FRIM Ventures Chief Investment Officer Shahbaz Ashraf said that the technical reason [for the market gains] is that State Life is the main market buyer. I think majorly, the market is trading at very attractive valuations.”