Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds early next year

Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds early next year

Business

Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds early next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds with a two-year tenor from around February next year, the Ministry of Finance said in a preliminary advisory on Wednesday.

The government will eventually offer the climate transition bonds in two, five, 10 and 20-year tenors with a fixed-coupon rate, the ministry said in the advisory. A final announcement on the details will be made in early December, it said. 

