Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds early next year
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds with a two-year tenor from around February next year, the Ministry of Finance said in a preliminary advisory on Wednesday.
The government will eventually offer the climate transition bonds in two, five, 10 and 20-year tenors with a fixed-coupon rate, the ministry said in the advisory. A final announcement on the details will be made in early December, it said.