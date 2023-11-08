Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds early next year

Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 19:45:16 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to issue climate transition bonds with a two-year tenor from around February next year, the Ministry of Finance said in a preliminary advisory on Wednesday.

The government will eventually offer the climate transition bonds in two, five, 10 and 20-year tenors with a fixed-coupon rate, the ministry said in the advisory. A final announcement on the details will be made in early December, it said.