Punjab fixes wheat, sugarcane prices

Wheat, sugarcane support prices fixed at Rs4,000, Rs400, respectively

Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 19:09:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has fixed wheat support price at Rs4,000 per maund for the farmers and markets.

The support price was fixed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The caretaker information minister Amir Mir said the chief minister announced to fix the support price at Rs4,000 and the release price at Rs4,700 per maund.

Similarly, Amir informed the support price of the sugarcane was fixed at Rs400 per maund and the crushing season would start from Nov 20.

