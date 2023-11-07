Canada can provide critical minerals, energy to Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canada can provide critical minerals and energy to Japan, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said to her Japanese counterpart ahead of bilateral talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"We believe your security is our security, and we believe also that we can provide you support in terms of energy and critical minerals which are so important to the Japanese people," Joly said.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers from wealthy industrialised countries including Canada, Japan, and the United States is set to meet for two days starting on Tuesday.