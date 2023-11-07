Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against dollar

Published On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 17:46:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed Rs1.11 depreciation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 286.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.28.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 286 and Rs 288.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 38 paisa to close at Rs 306.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged as it closed at Rs 1.90; whereas a decrease of Rs1.11 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.53 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.64.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisa each to close at Rs 77.97 and Rs 76.34, respectively.

