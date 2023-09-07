PTA chairman says committed to providing support, facilitation to cable industry

Business Business PTA chairman says committed to providing support, facilitation to cable industry

He emphasised that the authority was proactively reviewing the current CVAS License

07 September,2023 05:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman Thursday said, that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was committed to providing support and facilitation to cable industry within the legal parameters.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan (CAP), the chairman emphasised that the authority was proactively reviewing the current CVAS License (Class Value Added Services) regime through a stakeholder consultation process to address issues related to the provision of internet services, considering the ever-evolving dynamics of the digital market and technological advancements.

The delegation also discussed the matters of mutual interest. The primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on regulatory matters and concerns regarding provision of internet services by cable operators in Pakistan.

The chairman PTA extended a warm welcome to the delegation and listened to their concerns.