Govt dispels news about Rs5,000 note ban, pledges swift action against rumour-mongers

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note, clarifies info minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that a notification regarding the ban on Rs5,000 currency notes was fake.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the minister said the government would take strict action against those spreading such fake notifications.

The minister’s statement came after the fake notification, which claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023.

The ‘notification’ stated that the government had announced a “significant policy change aimed at strengthening the financial system and curbing illicit financial activities”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s fact check account on twitter also dismissed the false notification.

State broadcaster Radio Pakistan also dismissed the fake notification.
 

