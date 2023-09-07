Govt dispels news about Rs5,000 note ban, pledges swift action against rumour-mongers

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note, clarifies info minister

07 September,2023 05:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that a notification regarding the ban on Rs5,000 currency notes was fake.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the minister said the government would take strict action against those spreading such fake notifications.

This is fake. The Govt of Pakistan shall act against the people spreading this kind of fake news to create chaos.

یہ جھوٹا نوٹیفکیشن ہے۔

حکومتِ پاکستان ایسے جھوٹے نوٹیفیکیشن پھیلانے والوں کیخلاف سخت کارروائی کرے گی۔

The minister’s statement came after the fake notification, which claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023.

The ‘notification’ stated that the government had announced a “significant policy change aimed at strengthening the financial system and curbing illicit financial activities”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s fact check account on twitter also dismissed the false notification.

State broadcaster Radio Pakistan also dismissed the fake notification.

