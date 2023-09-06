Sugar prices reach six-year high in India but are still 38 lower than global average

Business Business Sugar prices reach six-year high in India but are still 38 lower than global average

Trend could add to food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing exports

06 September,2023 11:07 am

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Sugar prices in India have jumped by more than 3 per cent in a fortnight to their highest level in six years, traders and industry officials said, as limited rainfall in the country's key growing regions raised production concerns for the upcoming season.

This could add to food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing sugar exports, supporting global prices, which are near their highest in more than a decade.

Read more: Is India exporting food inflation to the world?

Although sugar prices rose to 37,760 rupees ($454.80) per metric ton on Tuesday, their highest since Oct 2017, these are nearly 38pc lower than the global white sugar benchmark.

"Sugar mills are worried that production could fall sharply in the new season because of drought. They are not willing to sell at lower price," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

Read more: Vegetables in India becoming costlier as Pakistan already witnesses record-high food inflation

Higher prices will, however, improve margins for producers such as Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugars and Dalmia Bharat Sugar, helping them make payments on time to farmers, dealers said.

Sugar output could fall by 3.3pc to 31.7 million metric tons in the new season starting from Oct 1 as low rainfall hits cane yields in the western state of Maharashtra and Karnataka in southern India, which together account for more than half of total Indian output, a leading trade body estimated.

The price rise will dissuade the Indian government from allowing exports in the new season, Jain said.

India allowed mills to export only 6.1 million metric tons of sugar during the current season to Sept 30, after letting them sell a record 11.1 million metric tons last season.

New Delhi is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season beginning October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, three government sources told Reuters last month.

Read more: Punjab says it's LHC which triggered the surge in sugar prices

Sugar prices could rise further in the coming months as stocks are falling, and the peak festive season is approaching, said a Mumbai-based trader.

