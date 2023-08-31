Rate hike fears trigger stock market crash with KSE-100 Index down nearly 1,750 points

Thursday is the fifth consecutive day of losses

31 August,2023 03:17 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – With the rupee witnessing a freefall and more interest hikes imminent amid unbridled inflation, the KSE-100 Index has so far lost around 1,750 points during Thursday’s session as the market continued with the huge losses for fifth consecutive day.

By 2:49pm, the benchmark index was down 1,747.63 points, or 3.78 per cent in its value, with the economic uncertainty hitting the Pakistan Stock Exchange hard.

During the trading, the KSE-100 Index has been vacillating between a low of 44,468.95 and high of 46,358.01.

The selling pressure was being witnessed across-the-board from automobile assemblers and commercial banks to oil and gas exploration as well as marketing companies. But it remained more visible in the case of entities related energy and banking.

It is a combination of depreciation of rupee and the fear of another rate hike thanks to the skyrocketing fuel prices which will continue fuelling inflation creating panic among investors who had earlier boosted the market by over 8,000 points just before and after the deal reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

And the rupee is nosediving thanks to the condition set by the IMF as Pakistan needs to allow the market to determine the exchange rate. There can’t be any intervention to arrest the slide.

Hence, it is not a surprise that Pakistan saw its currency reaching a historic low in official exchange rate against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The trend has far-reaching consequences in the shape of expensive imports, further rise in inflation and cost of doing business, and higher food prices to say the least.

Moreover, the rate hikes are also binding on Pakistan with monetary tightening prescribed by the IMF as the cure, which is behind the economic paralysis being experienced in Pakistan.

Thus, the IMF guidelines are not only responsible for the igniting inflation to crush the people and the businesses but also paralysing the economy through high interest rates which is suggested as the solution.





