SBP issues Rs75 coin symbolic of Pakistan-US cordial ties

25 August,2023 02:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative coin of Rs75 at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Pak diplomatic relations.

Pakistan's foreign secretary Muhammad Sajjad Qazi attended the gathering as chief guest and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome was the guest of honour.

The coin will be issued through the exchange counters of the SBP Banking Services Corporation from Aug 25 (today).

The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents.

Addressing the gathering, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said the issuance of the commemorative coin was a manifestation of the importance both the countries attached to their relationship. He said coin design signified how independent nations join hands to work together.

He highlighted the important economic ties between the two nations, encompassing trade, Foreign Direct Investments, finance and remittances, and lauded the deep people-to-people connection between the countries in various walks of life, particularly in the field of education.

Sajjad Qazi remarked that the national symbols of Pakistan and the US on the coin highlighted the democratic roots of both countries. He paid tribute to the mutually beneficent relationship between US-Pak and acknowledged the efforts of Ambassador Blome in injecting a new vigour into this relationship.

He said the coin would continue to stand as an enduring symbol of our commitment to this long-standing association.

The US ambassador, in his address, said the coin represented the shared values, ideals and common ties between the two countries, as well as their commitment to a brighter future.

He was confident that new initiatives such as the US-Pakistan Green Alliance would help both countries jointly address their shared challenges.