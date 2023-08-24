Oil and gas, banks propel PSX by 550 points

Stock market’s gains are in complete contrast to the slide experienced by the rupee

24 August,2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) – On a day which saw the Pakistan rupee dipped to a new low, the country’s bourse was bullish with the benchmark KSE-100 Index making a 1.16 per cent as the oil and gas companies, banks and cement manufacturers attracted buyers during Thursday’s session.

By the time this report was filed, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 47,969.05 against the previous closing of 47,418.63, representing a 550.42 points gain.

After touching 48,164.55 on August 2 thanks to a huge surge since June 26 amid the expected and later finalised IMF deal, the benchmark index has been hovering around the 48,000 mark.

It means the market has made a net gain of 7,903.73 since the June 26 session, mainly driven by the oil and gas sector which is expecting a huge investment from the Gulf States.

It’s a developing story. Details to follow.

