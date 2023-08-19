Gold rates up by Rs1,500 to Rs226,800 per tola

19 August,2023 09:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) -The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs226,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs225,300 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs194,444 from Rs193,158 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs178,240 from Rs177,063, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,800 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs42.86 to Rs2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,889 from $1,894, the association reported.