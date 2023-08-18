Shamshad Akhtar chairs meeting to review economic situation
Business
The minister vowed to ensure economic discipline
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday chaired a meeting and reviewed the economic situation of the country.
According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the finance secretary and the economic team briefed the minister about trends of important economic indicators.
The minister vowed to ensure economic discipline and said that efforts would be intensified to promote investment in the country.