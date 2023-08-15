Wall St slips, yields jump as US retail spending persists

Wall St slips, yields jump as US retail spending persists

15 August,2023 07:29 pm

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday while government bond yields remained higher, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data bolstered concerns over the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation.

All three major U.S. equity indexes opened lower, after modest gains a day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.6%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.47% in early trading.

The slide came after the U.S. Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales had increased by 0.7% in July, ahead of the 0.4% boost economists had anticipated.

The steady march of strong spending drove concerns about whether the Fed may be able to end its rate-hiking in its fight against inflation.

"Given the fact that we are so hyper-vigilant about the Fed and what their next step will be in September, it isn't surprising that the market reacted with jitters, given that the retail sales number might indicate that the Fed would continue to raise rates," said Peter Anderson, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 10-month highs, reaching as much as 4.274% earlier in the day before dipping back to 4.19%, while Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest since March as a selloff in bonds, driven in part by resilient U.S. economic growth, deepened.

Emerging markets remained in focus a day after Argentina devalued its currency by nearly 18%, while Russia's central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates by 350 basis points at an extraordinary meeting following a fresh slide in the rouble.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.57%.

CHINA CUTS, RUSSIA HIKES

Cuts to China's one-year loans to financial institutions, at 15 basis points, were the largest since the outset of the COVID pandemic. Industrial output and retail sales growth both slowed from a month earlier to a year-on-year pace of 3.7% and 2.5% respectively, missing expectations.