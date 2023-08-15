Gold price increases by Rs1,100 per tola

15 August,2023 07:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Despite a downward trend in international gold rates, the prices in the local market witnessed an increase on Tuesday.

The price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs1,100 per tola and Rs943 per 10 grams to settle at Rs222,900 and Rs191,101, respectively, in the domestic market.

Experts have blamed the depreciation of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar in both interbank and open markets. The local currency depreciated by Rs3.08 against the green back to settle at Rs291.51.

Meanwhile, the yellow metal’s price plunged by $11 in the international market to drop to $1,903 per ounce.

On the other hand, the silver prices did not see any change as the commodity was traded at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 in the local market.