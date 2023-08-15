LGP price goes up by Rs10 per kg

The price of an 11.8kg household LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs120

15 August,2023 07:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs10 per kilogramme to Rs220 in line with upward trend in the international market.

LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar announced the surge in price, saying the LPG rates went up by $92 to $556 per matric tonne in the international market.

As a result, the price of an 11.8kg household LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs120. The domestic cylinder can now be purchased at a price of Rs2,615. The price of the domestic cylinder in mountainous region has been hiked to Rs3,015.

Similarly, the price of commercial cylinder witnessed a surge of Rs450 to settle at Rs10,030 while it will be available for Rs11,600 in the hilly areas.

Khokhar has also hinted at another hike in LGP price in Pakistan due to upward trajectory in the international market.

