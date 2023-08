Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Business Business Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

14 August,2023 10:24 pm

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon decided on Monday to freeze the bank accounts of a former central bank governor and associates, and lifted banking secrecy on them, a statement for the special investigation commission for fighting money laundering and terrorism financing said.