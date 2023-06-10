Sindh announces up to 35pc raise in salaries, 17.5pc in pension

Increases minimum wages to Rs35,550

10 June,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh government on Saturday raised salaries of government employees as well as increased minimum wage.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced 35pc raise in salaries of government employees of Grade 1-16, and 30pc raise for Grade 17-22. Offering a relief to retired government servants, he also announced 17.5pc increase in pension. Moreover, minimum wage was fixed at Rs35,550.

The government announced Rs689 billon for development, Rs353 billion for education, Rs44 billion for health, Rs12.5 billion for Karachi megaprojects, Rs160 billion for law and order, and Rs111 billion for municipal department, Rs11 billion for interior ministry, Rs50 billion for irrigation, and Rs1,441 billion for non-development projects.