Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 million in last 24 hours - Nansen

 LONDON (Reuters) - Investors have pulled around $780 million from crypto exchange Binance in the last 24 hours, data firm Nansen said, a day after the world's biggest crypto exchange was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Binance's U.S. affiliate exchange registered net outflows of $13 million in the same period, Nansen said. Neither Binance nor Binance.US immediately responded to a request for comment.

