Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 million in last 24 hours - Nansen

Business Business Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 million in last 24 hours - Nansen

Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 million in last 24 hours - Nansen

07 June,2023 06:40 am

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors have pulled around $780 million from crypto exchange Binance in the last 24 hours, data firm Nansen said, a day after the world's biggest crypto exchange was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Netflow to Binance over the past 24 hours is $778.6M negative on Ethereum - $871.7M in and $1.65B out



Over the past hour, netflow on Ethereum continues to be negative at $35.7M on Ethereum - $14.8M in and $50.5M out



Track it here https://t.co/nwTgpXWhZY and filter for "Binance" pic.twitter.com/jnNAN0QKVy — Nansen(@nansen_ai) June 6, 2023

Binance's U.S. affiliate exchange registered net outflows of $13 million in the same period, Nansen said. Neither Binance nor Binance.US immediately responded to a request for comment.