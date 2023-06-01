Gold price falls by Rs5,400 per tola

Downward trend observed despite increase in international market

01 June,2023 07:54 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices on Thursday went down by up to Rs5,400, taking the price per tola to Rs229,000.

The downfall in prices came despite an increase of $7 per ounce in the international market, which closed at $1967. The price per 10grams also declined by Rs4,629, with the new price at Rs196,331.

On the other hand, silver prices per tola and per 10grams also went down to Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 after a downfall of Rs50 and Rs42.86 respectively.