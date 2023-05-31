Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre

Diesel price slashed by Rs5

31 May,2023 11:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday night announced up to Rs8 reduction in the prices of petroleum products per litre.

Talking to the media, he said the price of petrol would be reduced by Rs8, and light-speed and high-speed diesel by Rs5, while the price of kerosene oil would remain unchanged. The new price for petrol would be Rs262, the prices of high-speed and light-speed diesel would be Rs253 and Rs147 respectively, while the kerosene oil would sell at Rs164.70 per litre.

He went on to say that, for the last fifteen days, there had been no major change in prices of petroleum products, adding that the government took all factors into consideration to announce new prices.

New prices will take effect from June 1 to June 15.