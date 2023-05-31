'Hands are tied,' inevitable to consider ground realities amid budget preparations: Dar

Business Business 'Hands are tied,' inevitable to consider ground realities amid budget preparations: Dar

Dar said that we should not be afraid of difficult times rather it is the time to work together

31 May,2023 03:54 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Muslim League (N)’s central leader and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated that due to the IMF agreements by the previous government, we are bound by the commitments already made and have to prepare the budget accordingly.

Speaking to the media, Ishaq Dar said that international financial institutions were praising Pakistan's economy in the previous PML-N tenure. Whenever Pakistan’s financial devastation starts ameliorating, some unpredicted setback drag the country back to square one. We should not indulge in blame game but rather work for the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said that our government has made the most difficult decisions and we are working tirelessly to revive the national economy. We should not be afraid of difficult times and neither should worry about the uncertainty, instead it is the time to work together for the betterment of the country, Dar said.

Ishaq Dar further added that the economies do not work like a switch that can be turned on or off instantly rather it would take time to improve the economic devastation. Everyone knows that the economy is facing difficulties, and we have to make steps according to the current conditions. The government is thriving to make the budget people and business-friendly.