Gold prices increase by Rs5600, a tola now costs 2 lakh 75 hundred rupee

Gold prices increase by Rs5600, a tola now costs 2 lakh 75 hundred rupees

25 March,2023 06:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Amid rising inflation, the gold prices started following the upward trend as well. Per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 5,600. The new price becomes Rs. 207,500 on Friday, as compared to the selling price a day earlier: Rs. 201,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs.4801, soaring to Rs.177,898 from Rs.173,097, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold plunged to Rs.163,073 from Rs.158,672.

The price of per tola silver also increased by Rs 20 and reached Rs 2200, whereas, ten-gram silver surged by Rs 17.15 to Rs.1903.29.

The price of gold in the international market also followed an upward trend and increased by US$58, the new price climbed to $1997 per ounce on Friday, against its previous selling price, a day earlier, at $1939.