Food group exports increase 7.39 percent

Business Business Food group exports increase 7.39 percent

Food group exports increase 7.39 percent

20 March,2023 05:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Food group exports from the country during the month of February, 2023 grew by 7.39 percent as compared to the corresponding month of last year and different food commodities worth $518.871 million exported as against the exports of $483.162 million of same month of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food group also grew by 35.10 percent in February, 2023 as compared the month of January as it was recorded at $518.371 million in February, 2023 against $384.056 million of the month of January, 2023, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the food group exports from the country during last 08 months of current financial year decreased by 6.08 percent as compared the exports of the same period last year.

During the period from July-February, 2022-23, food commodities valuing $3.226 billion exported as compared the exports of $3.434 billion of same period lat year.

Meanwhile, imports of food goods into the country year on year basis reduced by 12.25 percent in February, 2023 as compared the same month of last year. The food goods costing $703.774 million imported during the month of February, 2023 as compared the imports of $801.981 million of same month last year.

However, food imports into the country during last 08 months of current financial year grew by 3.98 percent as the country spent $6.687 billion on the imports of different food products to fulfill local requirements as against the imports of $6.431 billion of same period of last year.