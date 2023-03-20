PSX loses 411 points, closes at 40,918.45 points

20 March,2023 05:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 411.50 points on Monday, showing a negative change of one per cent, closing at 40,918.45 points against 41,329.95 points the previous day.

A total of 195,477,553 shares were traded during the day as compared to 172,605,637 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.007 billion against Rs8.019 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 131 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Unity food Ltd with 25,054,065 shares at Rs14.16 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 16,643,395 shares at Rs1.21 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 15,140,985 shares at Rs6.07 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs56.00 per share price, closing at Rs18,256.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex with an Rs31.28 rise in its per share price to Rs448.35.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs112.00 per share closing at Rs1,388.00; followed by Sapphire Tex. with Rs85.47 decline to close at Rs1054.26.