Trouble in store for power consumers amid expected tariff increase

10 March,2023 02:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has sought permission from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for levying an additional surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit on the already inflation-hit power consumers.

The additional surcharge will generate Rs335 billion revenue for the government.

An application has been submitted to Nepra. The surcharge will be applicable from the next fiscal year (2023-24). The power consumers using more than 300 units will have to pay additional surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit from July 1.

The government has also sought permission to impose an additional surcharge of 43 paisas per unit on the agricultural tubewells.

The government, in its request, said increase in tariff made on March 6 was insufficient. Nepra will take up government’s plea on March 16. The additional surcharge will also be applicable on K-Electric consumers.