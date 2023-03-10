China Feb new bank loans fall to 1.81 trln yuan, but beat forecasts

Business Business China Feb new bank loans fall to 1.81 trln yuan, but beat forecasts

Other credit gauges showed solid improvement.

10 March,2023 01:56 pm

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.81 trillion yuan ($260 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down from January's record but exceeding analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.50 trillion yuan in February from 4.9 trillion yuan the previous month, and against 1.23 trillion yuan a year earlier.

A pull-back in February from January had been widely expected, because Chinese banks tend to front-load loans at the beginning of the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share.

Other credit gauges showed solid improvement.

Broad M2 money supply grew 12.9 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, above estimates of 12.5 per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 12.6 per cent in January from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.6 per cent in February from a year earlier compared with 11.3 per cent growth in January. Analysts had expected 11.4 per cent growth.