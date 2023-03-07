Switzerland keen to develop trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

07 March,2023 09:46 pm

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan Georg Steiner has stressed the need for making sincere efforts to strengthened mutual trade ties between Pakistan and his country.

Addressing a meeting of exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that Switzerland was keen to boost trade ties and enhance mutual trade volume between the two countries.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahab Jahangir, Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Sialkot business community were also present.

The Swiss Ambassador promised full cooperation to ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to Switzerland international trade markets. He said bilateral trade and business relations among two countries should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

The ambassador said that both of countries had been enjoying the cordial relations. He said that exchange of goods would facilitate creation of economic relations. “Our government fully supported Pakistan for rehabilitation of flood victims,” he said.

Ambassador Georg Steiner said that the people of Pakistan were very hospitable. “I have come to Pakistan in September 2022, and found hospitality of Pakistan very impressive,” he said.

He said Switzerland is one of the most globalised countries in the world. He stressed that contribution of women was crucial in society.

He also showed keen interest in SCCI’s documentary “Sialkot, the City of Progressive People”, which was screened during the meeting.

For improving bilateral trade, Sialkot business community suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businesspeople should be arranged.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, in his welcome address, said that Switzerland and Pakistan enjoyed the most cordial relations since the independence of Pakistan.

He said that the SCCI, a representative body of the private sector of the city, was greatly contributing to the economic uplift and development of the country.