Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases car prices

Price increased by Rs176,000 to Rs526,000 due to economic climate and depreciation

03 March,2023 05:21 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Hyundai-Nishat Motors has increased the pricing of their automobiles by Rs176,000 to Rs526,000 in response to the difficult economic climate, rise in sales taxes and depreciation of the rupee. A notification given to dealers states that the higher rates will take effect on March 7.

The revised pricing for the Elantra 1.6 and 2.0 are Rs5,875,000 and Rs6,375,000, respectively, after increases of Rs176,000 and Rs276,000. The cost of the SUV Tucson FWD has gone up by Rs198,000, while the cost of the AWD version has gone up by Rs298,000. 7,597,000 and Rs8,197,000, respectively, are the revised costs.

Sonata 2.0 and 2.5 models now cost Rs. 513,000 and Rs. 526,000 more. The increased costs are respectively Rs9,162,000 and Rs9,925,000. Virtually all auto and motorbike manufacturers increased the cost of their vehicles more than once this year.

Pakistan's auto sector is experiencing turbulent times, much like the country's economy. It is one of the industries most impacted by the fast devaluation of the rupee and problems with Letters of Credit (LC), which developed as a result of dwindling foreign money.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Indus Motor Company, Lucky Motor Corporation (KIA), and Honda Atlas Cars have all raised their pricing for their cars over the previous month. Indus Motor Company also assembles and sells Toyota automobiles in Pakistan.

