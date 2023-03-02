Default rumours completely false, IMF agreement likely next week: Dar

Business Business Default rumours completely false, IMF agreement likely next week: Dar

Default rumours completely false, IMF agreement likely next week, says Ishaq Dar

02 March,2023 04:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are about to conclude and Staff Level Agreement with the fund is expected next week, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Thursday.

In a tweet, the finance minister said some Anti-Pakistan elements were spreading malicious rumours that Pakistan may default.

He said, these rumours were not only completely false but also belie the facts.

— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 2, 2023

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have been increasing and are almost US $ 1 billion higher than four weeks ago despite making all external due payments on time, he added.

The finance minister said, the foreign commercial banks have started extending facilities to Pakistan.