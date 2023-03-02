Oil inches up on China rebound, but global demand concerns weigh

A tenth consecutive week of crude stock builds in the United States capped the market's gains.

02 March,2023 10:26 am

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world's top oil importer, though gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over overall global demand.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel at 0445 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.78.

Both contracts rose about 1% in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound in the world's second largest economy after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

U.S. crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, their highest level since May 2021, the Energy Information Administration reported.