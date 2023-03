Govt finalises Rs5 billion Ramzan relief package

Business Business Govt finalises Rs5 billion Ramzan relief package

Govt finalises Rs5 billion Ramzan relief package

01 March,2023 06:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Wednesday finalised the Rs5 billion relief package for Ramzan.

The government will provide Rs5 billion subsidy on 19 necessary items in Ramzan.

The subsidy is allocated to people who are registered in the Benazir Income support program in Utility stores.

According to sources the subsidised items include flour, ghee, pulses, sugar etc.